DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Typhoon ODETTE as of 17 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 AM, 17 December 2021, TYPHOON “ODETTE” IS NOW OVER THE PANAY GULF.

Location of Center (4:00 AM)

The center of the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data 75 km Southwest of Iloilo City (10.2°N, 122.1°E)

Intensity:

Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 235 km/h, and central pressure of 950 hPa Heavy Rainfall:

Today: Heavy to torrential rains over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the Metro Manila,

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Aurora, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas,

Tomorrow: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes, Camarines Provinces, Quezon, and Aurora. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Rizal, Bulacan, mainland Palawan including Calamian Islands, and the rest of Bicol Region.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Severe Winds:

Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation.

Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation.

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect during the passage of the typhoon. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.

Track and Intensity Outlook

Moving generally westward, the typhoon is forecast to cross the Sulu Sea and pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago this noon before making landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon.

After re-emerging over the West Philippine Sea tonight, “ODETTE” is forecast to pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands tomorrow.

“ODETTE” may still see some slight weakening until it crosses Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon. Re-intensification is likely once “ODETTE” emerges over the West Philippine Sea. However, continuous weakening may ensue beginning Sunday as the typhoon becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin