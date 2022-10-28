DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 28 October 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 28 October 2022 at 5 AM, “PAENG” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING WEST NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

Heavy rain areas may be updated in the succeeding bulletins should there be significant shifts in the track and intensity forecast of PAENG.

Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Tomorrow early morning through Sunday morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Metro Manila, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Today through tomorrow early morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, and the rest of Visayas.

Severe Winds:

Winds may reach gale-force strength during the passage of PAENG within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted. Strong winds may be experienced within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted throughout the entire passage of PAENG.

Per latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 4 in anticipation of typhoon-force conditions associated with PAENG.

The surge of the Northeast Monsoon enhanced will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Provinces, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portions of Isabela, and the northern portion of Apayao.

Coastal Inundation