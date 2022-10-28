DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 28 October 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview
Issued on 28 October 2022 at 5 AM, “PAENG” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING WEST NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA
Hazards affecting Land Areas
Heavy Rainfall:
Today through tomorrow early morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, and the rest of Visayas.
Tomorrow early morning through Sunday morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Metro Manila, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.
Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
Heavy rain areas may be updated in the succeeding bulletins should there be significant shifts in the track and intensity forecast of PAENG.
Severe Winds:
Winds may reach gale-force strength during the passage of PAENG within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted. Strong winds may be experienced within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted throughout the entire passage of PAENG.
Per latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 4 in anticipation of typhoon-force conditions associated with PAENG.
The surge of the Northeast Monsoon enhanced will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Provinces, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portions of Isabela, and the northern portion of Apayao.
Coastal Inundation
There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands and the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur. For more information, refer to Storm Surge Watch #3 issued at 2:00 AM today.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters
- Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon, a marine gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon,
Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #10 issued at 5:00 AM today.
Track and Intensity Outlook
Tropical Storm PAENG will move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday while moving towards central or southern portion of Luzon. On the forecast track, PAENG may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes tomorrow morning. Another landfall scenario is likely on Sunday morning over Aurora or the east coast of Quezon (including Polillo Islands). Considering the southward shift in the forecast track, a possible landfall in the eastern portion of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time.
PAENG is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon category as it moves very close to Bicol Region. The occurrence of rapid intensification within 48 hours. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.8 °N, 129.2 °E) moving Westward at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 1,982 families or 8,293 persons are affected in 50 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII and CARAGA (see Table 1).