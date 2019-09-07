07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm "JENNY" as of 04 September 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Sep 2019
Situation Overview

On 26 August 2019, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) located East Northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar was developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “Jenny.” TD “Jenny” generally moved towards Central Luzon and intensified into a Tropical Storm on 27 August 2019 and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 4,480 families or 18,730 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Jenny” in 82 barangays in Regions I, II, III and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 35 families or 149 persons are currently taking shelter in 5 evacuation centers in Region III and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 32 families or 95 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in CAR (see Table 3).

