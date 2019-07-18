DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm “FALCON” as of 18 July 2019, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 15 July 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Falcon”. It has generally moved northwestward. On 16 July 2019, “Falcon” has intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to move westward.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 449 families or 1,874 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Falcon” in 21 Barangays in CAR, Region I and Region II (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 69 families or 305 persons took temporary shelter in 10 evacuation centers in Region II while 10 families or 37 persons are currently staying inside 3 evacuation centers. (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 125 families or 452 persons are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).