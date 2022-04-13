DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Tropical Storm AGATON as of 12 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 04 April 2022 at 4AM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.0°N, 134.6°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao. Shear Line affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Issued on 07 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 180 km East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 127.9°E).

Issued on 08 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 185 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.5°N, 127.0°E).

Issued on 09 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Eastern Samar developed into Tropical Depression “Agaton”.

Issued on 12 April 2022 at 5 PM

“AGATON” REMAINS ALMOST STATIONARY OVER LLORENTE, EASTERN SAMAR.

The center of Tropical Depression “AGATON” was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Llorente, Eastern Samar (11.3°N, 125.5°E).

Intensity

● Maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 75 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa.

Heavy Rainfall

● Today: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over MIMAROPA, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

● Under these conditions and considering significant antecedent rainfall, scattered to widespread flooding (including flooding) and rain-induced landslides are still expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.

Severe Winds

● Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

● In the next 24 hours, rough seas (2.8 to 4.0 m) will prevail over the seaboards of areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted. These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

● In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.7 m) will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country that are not under any wind signal or gale warning, especially over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK

● “AGATON” is forecast to continue moving slowly eastward within the next 6 to 12 hours before turning more east southeastward towards the Philippine Sea beginning tonight or tomorrow morning. Considering the continuing erratic nature of its movement, the track forecast of “AGATON may likely change in the succeeding bulletins.

● Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Typhoon “BASYANG”, this tropical depression is forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours. The remnant of “AGATON” will then continue tracking generally eastward over the Philippine Sea as it becomes assimilated within the circulation of “BASYANG”.

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 98,079 families or 385,126 persons affected in 562 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI and Caraga (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 8,303 families or 34,837 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 256 evacuation centers in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI and Caraga (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 2,328 families or 10,363 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions VI, VIII, X, XI and Caraga (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 10,631 families or 45,200 persons temporarily staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI and Caraga (see Table 4).