DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Taal Volcano Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) Gas Emission as of 14 August 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 12 August 2022 at 9:00 AM, there is an increased volcanic SO2 gas emission from Taal Volcano.

A total of 13,572 tonnes / day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission from the Taal Main Crater was recorded yesterday that produced significant volcanic smog or vog over Taal Caldera. Airborne volcanic gas is expected to be drifted to the general east to north-northeast of Taal Volcano Island or TVI based on air parcel trajectory data from PAGASA.

In addition, acid rain can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission over areas where the plume disperses, causing damage to crops and affecting metal roofs of houses and buildings.

DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that Alert Level 1 prevails over Taal Volcano, which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity.

Alert Level 1 indicates Abnormal parameters: moderate level of seismic activity with some felt events; main Crater Lake gas (diffuse CO2) emission >1,000 tonnes / day, slight increases in fumarole and/or main Crater Lake temperatures and acidity; slight and/or localized inflationary ground deformation changes in Taal Volcano Island (TVI).