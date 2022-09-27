DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Super Typhoon “Karding” as of 26 September 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 26 September 2022 at 5 AM, Typhoon “KARDING” emerges over the coastal waters of Northern Zambales.

Hazards Affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● Until noon today: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan, and Tarlac. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the western portion of Pangasinan, Pampanga, Cavite, and Lubang Islands, Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and the western portions of Batangas and mainland Occidental Mindoro.

● Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides remains likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

● Occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon (including Metro Manila) and Visayas, especially as the rainbands of KARDING moves further away from the landmass. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 AM today and the Weather Advisory #3 (Intermediate) issued at 5:00 AM today.

Severe Winds:

● Winds may still reach storm-force in strength within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted. Gale-force conditions remain possible within any of the areas where Wind Signal no.2 is hoisted, while strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) may still be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.

● Rapid de-escalation of wind signals remains likely as KARDING moves further away from the landmass of Luzon.

Coastal Inundation:

● High waves breaking along the coast of Zambales, Bataan, and Pangasinan may cause flooding or inundation in exposed and low-lying coastal communities.

Hazards Affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of KARDING, a Marine Gale Warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #6 issued at 5:00 AM today.

● The enhanced Southwest Monsoon may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) over the western seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● KARDING is forecast to continue tracking generally westward over the West Philippine Sea towards Vietnam. On the track forecast, it will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight. It is still forecast to slightly weaken or maintain its strength in the near term as it begins to move away from the landmass of Luzon. A period of re-intensification may occur beginning tonight or tomorrow early morning as the typhoon moves over the West Philippine Sea.

The center of the eye of Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Zambales (15.7°N, 119.5°E), moving West Northwestward at 30 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin