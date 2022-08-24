DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA as of 24 August 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 AM, 24 August 2022, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM “FLORITA” ACCELERATES WEST NORTHWESTWARD AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Heavy Rainfall:

Moderate to heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, and Benguet. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

By morning through afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region.

Rainfall caused by FLORITA is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the day. However, scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are still expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon may continue to bring rains over the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon. For more information, refer to the Weather Advisory #5 issued at 11:00 PM yesterday and the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast at 4:00 AM today.

Severe Winds:

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect.

In the next 24 hours, gusts reaching strong breeze to gale-force strength may still be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over MIMAROPA, Metro Manila, Cavite, Quezon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Aurora, and localities of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley that are not under any wind signal.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:

Under the influence of Severe Tropical Storm “FLORITA” and the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, a Gale Warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #5 issued at 5:00 AM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook:

Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA is forecast to move generally west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea towards the southern portion of China, where it is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning or early afternoon. It is also is forecast to re-intensify and reach typhoon category tonight.

The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 335 km West of Calayan,

Cagayan (OUTSIDE PAR) (19.2 °N, 118.3 °E) and is moving West Northwestward at 30 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,213 families or 7,616 persons are affected in 110 barangays in Regions I, II, III, NCR, and CAR (see Table 1).