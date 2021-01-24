DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Flooding Incident in Western Visayas as of 22 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 January 2021, a flooding incident occurred in low-lying areas in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay City, Victorias City, Sagay City, Cadiz City, E.B. Magalona and other municipalities in the province of Capiz brought by the tail-end of a frontal system

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 41,821 families or 182,039 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 98 barangays in Western Visayas (see Table 1).