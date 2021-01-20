DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Flashflood Incident in Northern Mindanao as of 19 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued on 13 January 2021 at 5 AM, the Tail-End of Frontal System/LPA broughtcloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the areas of Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,651 families or 7,615 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 11 barangays in Northern Mindanao

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 10 families or 50 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in one (1) evacuation center in Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 1,531 families or 7,108 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends.