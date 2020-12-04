DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao as of 31 October 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood incident occurred in Barangays in North Cotabato and Maguindanao due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 30,554 families or 152,770 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 68 barangays in North Cotabato and Maguindanao (see Table 1).

I. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 720 families or 3,600 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are** 117 families** or 585 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).