DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Effects of SWM and LPA as of 09 August 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued on 06 August 2022 at 4PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 320 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.5°N, 117.4°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and of Visayas. Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA and Southwest Monsoon (SWM) may bring possible flashfloods or landslides due to at times heavy rains to Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Visayas. The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by SWM or localized thunderstorms, which may result to possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Issued on 09 August 2022 at 4PM, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon may bring possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains to the Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Northern Palawan, and Kalayaan Islands. While Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon or Localized Thunderstorms.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,065 families or 4,350 persons are affected in 40 barangays in Regions VI, VII and CALABARZON (see Table 1)