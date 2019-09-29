DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Storm “NIMFA” as of 25 September 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 17 September 2019, Tropical Depression “Nimfa” was slowly moving west northwestward over the northern portion of the Philippine Sea and intensified into a severe Tropical Storm on 19 September 2019. TS “Nimfa” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 21 September 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,964 families or 42,393 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm “Nimfa” in 43 barangays in Region III (see Table 1).