DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD “MARILYN” as of 18 September 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

Southwest Monsoon continued to bring light to moderate rains across the country as it has enhanced by Tropical Depression “Marilyn”. On 15 September 2019, TD “Marilyn” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility. However, Southwest Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that may cause possible flashfloods or landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,247 families or 11,046 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by TD “Marilyn” in 27 barangays in Regions IX, XI and XII (see Table 1).