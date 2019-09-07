DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 04 September 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

31,051 families or 150,859 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 150 barangays in Regions I, VI, VII and X (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 2,571 families or 9,440 persons took temporary shelter in 33 evacuation centers in Regions VI and X (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

1 family or 5 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region I (see Table 3).