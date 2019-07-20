DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on the Earthquake Incident in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur as of 19 July 2019, 7PM

Situation Overview

On July 13, 2019 at 4;42 AM, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Carrascal, Surigao del Sur (09.32°N, 125.99°E - 007 km S 37° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 4km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Surigao del Sur and in some parts of the region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,152 families or 9,609 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 40 barangays in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

2,152 houses were damaged by the earthquake incident; of which, 67 houses were totally damaged and 2,805 houses were partially damaged (see Table 2).