DSWD DROMIC Report #47 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 15 February 2018, 5PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Since 1:00PM of January 22, 2018 to present, alert status is raised to level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) by DOST-PHIVOLCS, due to the volcano’s phreatomagmatic eruption (increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosion).

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

23,304 families or 89,738 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

15,078 families or 56,394 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 57 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

2,661 families or 11,228 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱282,601,562.97 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱40,735,380.72 came from DSWD, ₱49,561,002.36 came from LGUs, ₱31,238,546.44 came from NGOs, and ₱161,066,633.45 came from other humanitarian assistance providers including NGAs (see Table 4).