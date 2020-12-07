DSWD DROMIC Report #45 on Typhoon “ULYSSES” as of 06 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 08 November 2020, Tropical Depression “Ulysses” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and became a Tropical Storm on 10 November 2020 as it continued to move northwestward. On 11 November 2020, it further intensified into a Typhoon and the center of its eye made landfall in the vicinityofPatnanungan,Quezon.Typhoon “Ulysses” slightlyweakened on 12November 2020 as it moved westward over the West Philippine Sea. On 13 November 2020, Typhoon “Ulysses” reintensified and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASASevere Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,202,866 families or 4,945,321 persons were affected in 7,231 barangays in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR (see Table 1).