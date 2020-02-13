DSWD DROMIC Report #45 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 12 February 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM, 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano, indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 8:00 AM, 26 January 2020 advisory, the agency has lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 (decreased tendency towards hazardous Eruption), recommending that entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone within seven 7-kilometer radius from the Main Crater is strictly prohibited.