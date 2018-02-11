DSWD DROMIC Report #42 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 10 February 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Alert status was raised to level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) on January 22 at 1:00 PM by DOST-PHIVOLCS due to the phreatomagmatic eruption (increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosion).

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

23,032 families or 88,490 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

15,095 families or 56,555 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 53 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

3,113 families or 12,876 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱261,751,025.77 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱38,018,748.36 came from DSWD, ₱48,812,425.36 came from LGUs, ₱20,918,127.44 came from NGOs, and ₱154,001,724.25 came from other humanitarian assistance providers including NGAs (see Table 4).