DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Typhoon “URSULA”as of 26 December 2019, 7PM
Situation Overview
“URSULA” MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARD.
- Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is now lifted for northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island and Calamian Islands.
Heavy Rainfall Outlook
Until Tonight: Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Lubang Island and northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands. Cloudy skies with scattered rains over Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Palawan.
Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified to be highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards.
Other Hazards and Warning Information
Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas.
“URSULA” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday (28 December) morning.
At 4:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon "URSULA" was located based on all available data at 300 km Northwest of Coron, Palawan or 295 km West Southwest of Subic, Zambales (13.5 °N, 117.9 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin