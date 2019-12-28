DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Typhoon “URSULA”as of 26 December 2019, 7PM

Until Tonight: Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Lubang Island and northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands. Cloudy skies with scattered rains over Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Palawan.

Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified to be highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards.