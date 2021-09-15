DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Typhoon “KIKO” as of 14 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 07 September 2021, “Kiko” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and intensified into a Typhoon. On 11 September 2021, Typhoon “Kiko” continued to weaken while moving over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes bringing heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains were also likely over Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Benguet. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides were possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps. Typhoon “KIKO” continued to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon. On 12 September 2021, “KIKO” slightly weakened as it exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,942 families or 10,628 persons were affected by Typhoon “Kiko” in 132 Barangays in Regions I, II and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centerz

There are 11 families or 40 persons currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Region II (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 21 families or 79 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II and CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 32 families or 119 persons still displaced in Regions II and CAR due to Typhoon “Kiko” (see Table 4).