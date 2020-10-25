DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Tropical Storm “PEPITO” as of 24 October 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 19 October 2020, Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression “PEPITO”. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving west-northwestward. At 7:30AM on 22 Oct. 2020, “PEPITO” intensified into a Typhoon while moving outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 34,980 families or 165,763 persons were affected by the Tropical Storm “Pepito” in 239 barangays in Regions II, III, CALABARZON and CAR (see Table 1).