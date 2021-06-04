DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Tropical Storm “Dante” as of 3 June 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 03 June 2021, TROPICAL STORM “DANTE” DECCELERATES AS IT MOVES NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

Gale warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (2.6 to 4.5 m). Sea travel is risky for small sea crafts over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) will be experienced over the western seaboard of Northern Luzon. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK:

This tropical storm is forecast to move generally northward or north northeastward in the next 12 hours exiting the northwestern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between tonight and tomorrow early morning. Afterwards, it will re-enter the PAR tomorrow afternoon while moving northeastward over the Bashi Channel.

"DANTE” is forecast to remain tropical storm in the next 12 hours. It will weaken into a tropical depression tomorrow and into a remnant low on Saturday.

At 4:00 PM the center of Tropical Storm “DANTE” (CHOI-WAN) was estimated based on all available data 255 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (17.7°N, 118.0°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 12,260 families or 55,226 persons were affected in 117 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, XI, XII and Caraga (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 4,439 families or 16,680 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 140 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, XI and Caraga (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 346 families or 1,444 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions MIMAROPA, VI and Caraga (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There were 12 damaged houses; of which, three (3) were totally damaged and nine (9) were partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱1,619,087.12 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱763,163.12 from DSWD and ₱855,924.00 from LGUs (see Table 5).