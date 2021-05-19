DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Tropical Storm “Crising” as of 18 May 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 13 May 2021 at around 2 AM, the Low Pressure Area east of Davao City developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Crising”. In the afternoon, “Crising” accelerated as it continued to move west-northwestward towards Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area and developed into a Tropical Storm. On the same date at around 8:20 PM, “Crising” weakened into a Tropical Depression and made its landfall in the vicinity of Baganga, Davao Oriental.

As “Crising” weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) on 14 May 2021 at around 8 AM and continuously moved westward or west northwestward emerging over the Sulu Sea, light to moderate with at times heavy rains were experienced over Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Misamis Occidental that resulted to flooding in some of the affected areas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 13,335 families or 65,742 persons were affected in 59 barangays in Regions IX and XI (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 45 families or 207 persons currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Regions IX and XI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,644 families or 8,220 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region IX (see Table 3).