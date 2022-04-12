DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Tropical Storm AGATON as of 11 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 04 April 2022 at 4AM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.0°N, 134.6°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao. Shear Line affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Issued on 07 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 180 km East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 127.9°E).

Issued on 08 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 185 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.5°N, 127.0°E).

Issued on 09 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Eastern Samar developed into Tropical Depression “Agaton”.

Issued on 11 April 2022 at 4 PM, TROPICAL DEPRESSION “AGATON” HAS MADE LANDFALL OVER BASEY, SAMAR.

The center of Tropical Depression “AGATON” was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Basey, Samar (11.3°N, 125.1°E).

Intensity

Maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 60 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.

Heavy Rainfall

Today: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Dinagat Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visyas, Capiz, Aklan, Iloilo, Antique, the northern portions of Negros Provinces, and the northern portion of Cebu including Batanyan Islands and Camotes Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas.

Under these conditions and considering significant antecedent rainfall, scattered to widespread flooding (including flooding) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps Severe Winds

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) will prevail over the seaboards of areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted. These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.4 m) will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country that are not under any wind signal or gale warning. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK

Today through tomorrow afternoon, “AGATON” is forecast to slowly loop in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by tomorrow evening as another tropical cyclone with international name “MALAKAS” begins to interact with it.

“AGATON” is forecast to remain a tropical depression. Any significant intensification will likely be inhibited by the binary interaction of “AGATON” and “MALAKAS”. On the forecast intensity, “AGATON” may further weaken into a remnant low by Wednesday evening as it becomes assimilated within the circulation of “MALAKAS”. However, due to land interaction, further weakening into a remnant low before emerging over the Philippine Sea is possible.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 55,977 families or 218,855 persons affected in 184 barangays inRegions VII, VIII, XI and Caraga (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 2,890 families or 11,167 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 100 evacuation centers in Regions VII, XI and Caraga (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 355 families or 1,733 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions VIII, XI and Caraga (see Table 3).