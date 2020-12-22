DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 21 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued on 21 December 2020 at 11AM, "VICKY" WEAKENS INTO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE KALAYAAN ISLANDS.

Strong winds: The tropical cyclone wind signal over the Kalayaan Islands is now lifted. However, due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte will be experiencing strong to gale-force winds, while occasional gusty conditions are also likely over the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Palawan including Calamian Islands.

Heavy rainfall: The combined effects of the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) and Tropical Depression VICKY will bring: Today: Moderate to heavy rains over Kalayaan Islands, Babuyan and Calayan Islands, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley,

Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao. Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan and Apayao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings in their respective areas of responsibility while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers may issue general flood advisories and river basin flood advisories/bulletins as appropriate.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "VICKY" was estimated based on all available data at 210 km South Southwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (OUTSIDE PAR) (09.3 °N, 113.3 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin