DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Tropical Depression “Obet” as of 22 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 22 October 2022 at 5PM, “Obet” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) while moving slowly Westward.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Tropical Depression Obet is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

Obet is unlikely to bring rough seas over the coastal waters of the country which may result to risky conditions to mariners.

Track and Intensity Outlook

Obet exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 4:30 PM today. This tropical cyclone is forecast to accelerate westward in the next 12 hours before turning west southwestward tomorrow afternoon. Due to the entrainment of cold and dry air associated with the Northeast Monsoon, Obet may weaken into a remnant low on Monday.

The center of Tropical Depression Obet was estimated based on all available data at 260 km West of Basco, Batanes (20.2°N, 119.5°E) moving Westward slowly and with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,343 families or 8,085 persons are affected in 48 Barangays in Regions I, II, and CAR (see Table 1).