DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on Tropical Depression “LANNIE” as of 13 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 04 October 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Surigao Del Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) “LANNIE”. On 05 October 2021, TD “Lannie” crossed the northern portion of Palawan bringing moderate to heavy rains over Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of MIMAROPA. TD “Lannie” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the west and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 06 October 2021.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,153 families or 25,386 persons were affected by the Tropical Depression “Lannie” in 56 Barangays in Region VI (see Table 1).