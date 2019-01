Situation Overview

Issued at 4:00AM today, the Low Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 65km Northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar (120° N, 125.9° E). Northeast Moonsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,983 Families or 13,160 persons were affected in 55 barangays, 16 cities/municipalities, and 5 provinces in Region CARAGA (see Table 1).