16 Feb 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur as of 15 February 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (611.69 KB)

SUMMARY

On 16 January 2019, an encounter occurred between government forces and rebel groups along the boundaries of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur and in Municipalities of Lianga and Tago, Surigao del Sur last 24 January 2019. Numerous families were displaced due to these incidents.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

205 families or 1,058 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Lianga and Tago, Surigao del Sur. (see Table 1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.