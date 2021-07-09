Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Mw 5.7 Earthquake Incident in Kadingilan, Bukidnon as of 08 July 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 14 June 2021 at 10:38 PM, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Kadingilan, Bukidnon (07.66°N, 124.85°E - 010 km N 44° W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Bukidnon.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 1,184 families or 5,920 persons affected by the earthquake incident in 29 barangays in Region X see Table 1).

