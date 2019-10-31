DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 31 October 2019, 12AM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 5,126 families or 25,630 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 59 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 2,552 families or 12,760 persons taking temporary shelter in nineteen (19) evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 1,342 families or 6,710 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).