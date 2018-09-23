23 Sep 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 22 September 2018, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (921.21 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Days of heavy monsoon rains caused a steep slope to collapse in Brgy. Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu at around 6:00 in the morning on 20 September 2018. At least 14 houses were directly affected, buried 8 feet deep or more (Cebu PDRRM SitRep #3 as of 2000H).

Source: DSWD FO VII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,204 families or 4,138 persons were affected in 6 barangays in City of Naga, Cebu.

II. Assistance Provided

  • City government provided bread and coffee in the morning of 20 September 2018, food/hot meals are being served at evacuation sites opened. Lunch provision came from Apo Cement, KEPCO, Provincial Board Member Yuli Daan and city government.

  • Food from PSWDO for the evacuees and survivors were also distributed

  • DSWD-FO VII initially provided food and non-food items worth ₱2,018,919.50 consisting of the following:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.