DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Landslide and Flooding Incident in Davao Region as of 25 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued at 2:00 PM, 14 February 2021, Moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over North Cotabato, Davao del Norte, Sulu, Lanao del Norte.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 18,201 families or 90,891 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 39 barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).

I. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There were 289 families or 1,392 persons took temporary shelter in nine (9) evacuation centers in Davao Region (see Table 2).