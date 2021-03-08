Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Landslide and Flooding Incident in Davao Region as of 25 February 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
Issued at 2:00 PM, 14 February 2021, Moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over North Cotabato, Davao del Norte, Sulu, Lanao del Norte.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 18,201 families or 90,891 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 39 barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).
I. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center
There were 289 families or 1,392 persons took temporary shelter in nine (9) evacuation centers in Davao Region (see Table 2).