DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Flooding Incident in Western Visayas as of 20 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 January 2021, a flooding incident occurred in low-lying areas in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay City, Victorias City, Sagay City, Cadiz City, E.B. Magalona and other municipalities in the province of Capiz brought by the tail-end of a frontal system

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 41,781 families or 182,658 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 97 barangays in Western Visayas.

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 29 families or 116 persons taking temporary shelter in one (1) evacuation center in Western Visayas.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 3,650 families or 16,356 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends.