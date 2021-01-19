Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Flashflood Incident in Northern Mindanao as of 18 January 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
Issued on 13 January 2021 at 5 AM, the Tail-End of Frontal System/LPA brought cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the areas of Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Sorsogon, and Masbate.
Source: DSWD-FO X
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 1,651 families or 7,615 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 11 barangays in Northern Mindanao
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 10 families or 50 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in one (1) evacuation center in Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Orienta
b. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 1,531 families or 7,108 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends
III. Damaged Houses
A total 31 houses were damaged; of which, 17 were totally damaged and 14 were partially damaged
IV. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱35,000.00 worth of assistance was provided by LGUs to the affected families