Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato as of 23 October 2020, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY

On 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood incident occurred in Barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 24,232 families or 121,160 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 38 barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato.

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 720 families or 3,600 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 117 families or 585 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱3,916,595.92 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱1,408,205.00 from DSWD and ₱2,508,390.92 from LGUs.

Related Content