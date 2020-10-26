DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato as of 23 October 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM, a flashflood incident occurred in Barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 24,232 families or 121,160 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 38 barangays in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato.

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 720 families or 3,600 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 2 Evacuation Centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 117 families or 585 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱3,916,595.92 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱1,408,205.00 from DSWD and ₱2,508,390.92 from LGUs.