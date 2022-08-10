DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of SWM and LPA as of 08 August 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued on 06 August 2022 at 4PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 320 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.5°N, 117.4°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and of Visayas. Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA and Southwest Monsoon (SWM) may bring possible flashfloods or landslides due to at times heavy rains to Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Visayas. The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by SWM or localized thunderstorms, which may result to possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Issued on 08 August 2022 at 4PM, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 530 km East of Davao City (6.5°N, 130.4°E). Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought by Southwest Monsoon may bring possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains to Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The rest of the country may also experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon or Localized Thunderstorms.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,041 families or 4,266 persons are affected in 39 barangays in Regions VI, VII and CALABARZON (see Table 1).