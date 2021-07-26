DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 25 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 25 July 2021 at 11 AM, Typhoon Fabian is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 18

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 51,680 families or 211,458 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 415 barangays in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1).