DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression (TD) “Ester” as of 5 August 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 29 July 2021 at 11 PM: In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Antique, and Aklan. Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in the hazards map and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 3

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 3,894 families or 16,645 persons are affected in 48 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, V and VI (see Table 1).