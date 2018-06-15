DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 15 June 2018, 8AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 3:00 am today, the center of Tropical Depression "Ester” was estimated based on all available data at 320 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (22.9 °N, 120.4 °E) with maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. Moving Northeast at 13 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

Status of Affected Families / Persons

35 families or 149 persons are affected by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 1).