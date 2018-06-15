15 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 15 June 2018, 8AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (256.9 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 3:00 am today, the center of Tropical Depression "Ester” was estimated based on all available data at 320 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (22.9 °N, 120.4 °E) with maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. Moving Northeast at 13 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

  1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

35 families or 149 persons are affected by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 1).

