DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 1 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 200,915 families or 801,337 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 641 barangays in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 2,672 families or 10,259 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 153 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 30,594 families or 147,918 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 33,266 families or 158,177 persons displaced in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 4).