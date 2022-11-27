DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 24 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 November 2022, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may have caused possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

At 4PM on 24 November 2022, ITCZ continuously affecting Southern Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 28,935 families or 137,281 persons are affected in 75 barangays in Regions VIII, XI, and XII (see Table 1).