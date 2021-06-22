DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 21 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued on 17 May 2021 at 4 PM, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) was affecting Mindanao. Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, and possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms might experienced over Regions IX and XII.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 4,023 families or 20,115 persons were affected in 32 barangays in Regions IX and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There were 232 families or 1,160 persons took temporary shelter in seven (7) evacuation centers in Region XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There were 183 families or 915 persons took temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Region XII (see Table 3).