DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Armed Conflict in Tangcal, Lanao del Norte as of 11 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 21 August 2021, an encounter ensued between the 51st Infantry Batallion of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Isis-inspired Dawlah Islamia in Brgy. Lindongan and Brgy. Pelingkingan in Tangcal, Lanao del Norte. The residents of neighboring Brgy. Somiorang and Brgy. Bayabao have as well evacuated as the tension escalated.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 694 families or 3,426 persons were affected in four (4) barangays in Tangcal, Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).