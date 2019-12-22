DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao as of 16 December 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 24 November 2019 at around 4:23 AM, an armed conflict transpired between armed BIFF/ISIS and Philippine Army at Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

8,735 families or 43,675 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 13 barangays in Maguindanao (see Table 1).