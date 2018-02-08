DSWD DROMIC Report #39 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 7 February 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Alert status was raised to level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) on January 22 at 1:00 PM by DOST-PHIVOLCS due to the phreatomagmatic eruption (increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosion).

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

Status of Affected Families / Persons

22,733 families or 87,452 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families

Inside Evacuation Centers: 15,383 families or 58,069 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 52 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers: 2,963 families or 12,180 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).