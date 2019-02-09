09 Feb 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #37 on Tropical Depression “USMAN” as of 03 February 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 Feb 2019 View Original
SUMMARY

Tropical Depression “USMAN” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 25 December 2018. It has made landfall in the vicinity of Borongan, Eastern Samar and has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) on 29 December 2018.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 238,100 families or 1,015,958 persons were affected in 1,336 barangays, 139 cities/municipalities, and 14 provinces in Regions V, VIII, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

