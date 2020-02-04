04 Feb 2020

DSWD DROMIC Report #37 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 04 February 2020, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Feb 2020
Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM, 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano, indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 8:00 AM, 26 January 2020 advisory, the agency has lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 (decreased tendency towards hazardous Eruption), recommending that entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone within seven 7-kilometer radius from the Main Crater is strictly prohibited.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 129,171 families or 483,389 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).

